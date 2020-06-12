All apartments in Los Angeles
1453 South BEVERLY Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

1453 South BEVERLY Drive

1453 S Beverly Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1453 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming perfectly located 1 bed 1 bath. Brand new updated bathroom and kitchen. In unit washer/dryer. Located just off Pico Blvd and Beverly Drive. Large unit with lots of closet space. Unit does not come with parking. Non smoking building. Text to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 South BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1453 South BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 South BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 1453 South BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 South BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1453 South BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 South BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1453 South BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1453 South BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1453 South BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1453 South BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 South BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 South BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 1453 South BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1453 South BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1453 South BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 South BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 South BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
