All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14527 Killion St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14527 Killion St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

14527 Killion St 1

14527 Killion Street · (213) 536-1527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14527 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom townhouse in Sherman Oaks - Property Id: 273828

Coming this July. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and 1600 sq. ft. of living space. BRAND NEW 2020 BUILD! Three-level townhouse with Central Air Conditioning, high-ceiling living-room, cozy living area with vinyl wood flooring throughout. High-end kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops and imported mosaic back-splash, STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances: Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, dishwasher, AND washer/dryer in unit. Tenant also has a spacious garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273828
Property Id 273828

(RLNE5758899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14527 Killion St 1 have any available units?
14527 Killion St 1 has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14527 Killion St 1 have?
Some of 14527 Killion St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14527 Killion St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14527 Killion St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14527 Killion St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14527 Killion St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14527 Killion St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14527 Killion St 1 does offer parking.
Does 14527 Killion St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14527 Killion St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14527 Killion St 1 have a pool?
No, 14527 Killion St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14527 Killion St 1 have accessible units?
No, 14527 Killion St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14527 Killion St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14527 Killion St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14527 Killion St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity