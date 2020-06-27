All apartments in Los Angeles
1450 MIDVALE AVE APT
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1450 MIDVALE AVE APT

1450 Midvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Midvale Arms - Property Id: 192700

HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL! 1st Month FREE!
-Brand new wood floors!
-We are a 35 Unit building
-Quiet and charming community in the heart of West LA
- Excellent natural light
- Covered parking
- Located near UCLA campus
- Easy access to freeway
- Stainless steel appliances
- Located near dining and shopping
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192700
Property Id 192700

(RLNE5411082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT have any available units?
1450 MIDVALE AVE APT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT have?
Some of 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT currently offering any rent specials?
1450 MIDVALE AVE APT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT is pet friendly.
Does 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT offer parking?
Yes, 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT offers parking.
Does 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT have a pool?
No, 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT does not have a pool.
Does 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT have accessible units?
No, 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 MIDVALE AVE APT does not have units with dishwashers.

