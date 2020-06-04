All apartments in Los Angeles
1450 Brockton Ave

1450 Brockton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Brockton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great location North of Santa Monica boulevard! Close to great restaurants and easy access to bus lines. Front corner unit with wrap around patio, laminates throughout, stainless steel appliances. Pet friendly with an extra $350 deposit per pet.
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Balcony / patio, On site laundry room.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
Parking: 2
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-3-bed-2-bath/1948/

IT490422 - IT49CW1948

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Brockton Ave have any available units?
1450 Brockton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Brockton Ave have?
Some of 1450 Brockton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Brockton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Brockton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Brockton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Brockton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Brockton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1450 Brockton Ave offers parking.
Does 1450 Brockton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Brockton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Brockton Ave have a pool?
No, 1450 Brockton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Brockton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1450 Brockton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Brockton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Brockton Ave has units with dishwashers.

