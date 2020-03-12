All apartments in Los Angeles
145 N Avenue 51
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:05 PM

145 N Avenue 51

145 North Avenue 51 · No Longer Available
Location

145 North Avenue 51, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, 2 bed 2 bath, conveniently located in highland park.
The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops.
Additionally, this unit gets tons of natural light and is located in a gated building with a parking garage below.

Apartment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*all brand new stainless steel appliances*
*in sink garbage disposal*
*granite counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*
*new spot light system*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
pvt parking spot (tandem)!!!

This apartment is located close to the 101, 110, 10, 134 and 5 freeway, dodgers stadium, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silver lake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silver lake Reservoir, Silver lake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,895.00, DEPOSIT $1,895.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4796301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 N Avenue 51 have any available units?
145 N Avenue 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 N Avenue 51 have?
Some of 145 N Avenue 51's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 N Avenue 51 currently offering any rent specials?
145 N Avenue 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 N Avenue 51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 N Avenue 51 is pet friendly.
Does 145 N Avenue 51 offer parking?
Yes, 145 N Avenue 51 offers parking.
Does 145 N Avenue 51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 N Avenue 51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 N Avenue 51 have a pool?
No, 145 N Avenue 51 does not have a pool.
Does 145 N Avenue 51 have accessible units?
No, 145 N Avenue 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 145 N Avenue 51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 N Avenue 51 does not have units with dishwashers.
