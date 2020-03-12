145 N Avenue 51

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful, *newly renovated* and very spacious, 2 bed 2 bath, conveniently located in highland park.

The apartment features a bright atmosphere due to its white elegant tiles, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops.

Additionally, this unit gets tons of natural light and is located in a gated building with a parking garage below.



Apartment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*all brand new stainless steel appliances*

*in sink garbage disposal*

*granite counter-tops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*new large bright tiles throughout apartment*

*new spot light system*

*a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*wash and dryer on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

pvt parking spot (tandem)!!!



This apartment is located close to the 101, 110, 10, 134 and 5 freeway, dodgers stadium, usc, public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silver lake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silver lake Reservoir, Silver lake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,895.00, DEPOSIT $1,895.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4796301)