1446 TAMARIND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car charging courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill

1 month free rent* restrictions apply. Lease rate reflects 14 month term 12 month rate upon request. LA 1446 is a 4-story brand new boutique apartment community in the center of Hollywood CA, blocks from Netflix, Bronson studios, the Metro Expo Line Stations of Hollywood and Vine. Located at the foot of the Hollywood Hills, with sweeping views, various neighborhood conveniences and amenities a few steps away.This community boasts well-appointed amenities such as gated subterranean parking, landscaped courtyard with BBQ's, fitness center, bicycle repair center, electric car charging station, green roof with sundeck and outdoor areas. Interiors include modern-chic finishes - two tone cabinetry or Mid-century grey tone wood cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, Quartz counter-tops, GE profile appliances, Nest Thermostat, 9 foot ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, plush carpet, walk in closets, custom tile showers, designer window treatments, and stacked washer/dryer