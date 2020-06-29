All apartments in Los Angeles
1446 TAMARIND Avenue
1446 TAMARIND Avenue

1446 Tamarind Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Tamarind Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
elevator
car charging
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
1 month free rent* restrictions apply. Lease rate reflects 14 month term 12 month rate upon request. LA 1446 is a 4-story brand new boutique apartment community in the center of Hollywood CA, blocks from Netflix, Bronson studios, the Metro Expo Line Stations of Hollywood and Vine. Located at the foot of the Hollywood Hills, with sweeping views, various neighborhood conveniences and amenities a few steps away.This community boasts well-appointed amenities such as gated subterranean parking, landscaped courtyard with BBQ's, fitness center, bicycle repair center, electric car charging station, green roof with sundeck and outdoor areas. Interiors include modern-chic finishes - two tone cabinetry or Mid-century grey tone wood cabinetry, custom tile backsplash, Quartz counter-tops, GE profile appliances, Nest Thermostat, 9 foot ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, plush carpet, walk in closets, custom tile showers, designer window treatments, and stacked washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 TAMARIND Avenue have any available units?
1446 TAMARIND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 TAMARIND Avenue have?
Some of 1446 TAMARIND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 TAMARIND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1446 TAMARIND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 TAMARIND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1446 TAMARIND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1446 TAMARIND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1446 TAMARIND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1446 TAMARIND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1446 TAMARIND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 TAMARIND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1446 TAMARIND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1446 TAMARIND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1446 TAMARIND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 TAMARIND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 TAMARIND Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
