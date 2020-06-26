Rent Calculator
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM
1 of 27
14457 Glorietta Drive
14457 Glorietta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14457 Glorietta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BR + 2 1/2 BA HOUSE IN THE SHERMAN OAKS HILLS!!! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2811363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14457 Glorietta Drive have any available units?
14457 Glorietta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14457 Glorietta Drive have?
Some of 14457 Glorietta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14457 Glorietta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14457 Glorietta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14457 Glorietta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14457 Glorietta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14457 Glorietta Drive offer parking?
No, 14457 Glorietta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14457 Glorietta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14457 Glorietta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14457 Glorietta Drive have a pool?
No, 14457 Glorietta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14457 Glorietta Drive have accessible units?
No, 14457 Glorietta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14457 Glorietta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14457 Glorietta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
