Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1445 West 9TH Street
1445 West 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1445 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1445 West 9TH Street have any available units?
1445 West 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1445 West 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1445 West 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 West 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1445 West 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1445 West 9TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1445 West 9TH Street offers parking.
Does 1445 West 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 West 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 West 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 1445 West 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1445 West 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1445 West 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 West 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 West 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 West 9TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 West 9TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
