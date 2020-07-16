All apartments in Los Angeles
1445 Brett Place #304

1445 Brett Place · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
Top Floor Condo with Vaulted Ceilings | Fireplace | Laminate Flooring | Swimming Pool - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **

NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

Top 3rd Floor Unit in Elevator Bldg. "Harbour Walk" condomimium complex walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and movie theater. All new laminate flooring throughout for easy care and cleaning. Loft area has it's own 3/4 bathroom. Balcony has dual entrance from living room and bedroom - storage closet on balcony. Spectacular vaulted ceiling with lots of windows. 2 car parking in gated parking structure under building (P2: #435C,#411). Guest parking available on a first come first served basis. Simming pool. Condo unit has special stacked washer & dryer supplied. HVAC system. New stove supplied. New Frigidaire Gallery Series OTR Microwave oven. Trash compactor. Tenant supplies their own refrigerator. Water only paid by owner/HOA. No pets. This is a non-smoking property of anything including e-vape cigs. No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 4 people.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Brett Place #304 have any available units?
1445 Brett Place #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Brett Place #304 have?
Some of 1445 Brett Place #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Brett Place #304 currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Brett Place #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Brett Place #304 pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Brett Place #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1445 Brett Place #304 offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Brett Place #304 offers parking.
Does 1445 Brett Place #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 Brett Place #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Brett Place #304 have a pool?
Yes, 1445 Brett Place #304 has a pool.
Does 1445 Brett Place #304 have accessible units?
No, 1445 Brett Place #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Brett Place #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Brett Place #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
