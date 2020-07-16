1445 Brett Place #304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool guest parking media room

Top Floor Condo with Vaulted Ceilings | Fireplace | Laminate Flooring | Swimming Pool - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **



NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at

www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.



Top 3rd Floor Unit in Elevator Bldg. "Harbour Walk" condomimium complex walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and movie theater. All new laminate flooring throughout for easy care and cleaning. Loft area has it's own 3/4 bathroom. Balcony has dual entrance from living room and bedroom - storage closet on balcony. Spectacular vaulted ceiling with lots of windows. 2 car parking in gated parking structure under building (P2: #435C,#411). Guest parking available on a first come first served basis. Simming pool. Condo unit has special stacked washer & dryer supplied. HVAC system. New stove supplied. New Frigidaire Gallery Series OTR Microwave oven. Trash compactor. Tenant supplies their own refrigerator. Water only paid by owner/HOA. No pets. This is a non-smoking property of anything including e-vape cigs. No section 8. MAX Occupancy: 4 people.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4985340)