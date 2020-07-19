14441 W Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91342 Sylmar
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Upgraded condominium 3+3 , features laminate floors throughout the unit, new paint, granite countertops, 3 attached car garage and storage, close to freeways, you must see it! show it to your clients ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
14441 Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.