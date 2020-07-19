All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14441 Foothill Boulevard

14441 W Foothill Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14441 W Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Upgraded condominium 3+3 , features laminate floors throughout the unit, new paint, granite countertops, 3 attached car garage and storage, close to freeways, you must see it! show it to your clients ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
14441 Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 14441 Foothill Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14441 Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14441 Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14441 Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14441 Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14441 Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14441 Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14441 Foothill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14441 Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14441 Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14441 Foothill Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
