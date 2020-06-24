1444 W 28th St Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This single-bedroom apartment is located in the Congress North neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a seventeen-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Vermont Station stop. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, and shops along South Vermont Avenue are all within a five-minute walking distance. Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood flooring that go well with the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic cabinets and drawers, smooth granite sink top, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Menlo Avenue-West Twenty-ninth Street Historic District, Van Buren Place Historic District and McDonalds Swim Stadium



Nearby Schools:

Thirty-Second Street Usc Performing Arts - 0.64 miles, 6/10

Downtown Value School - 0.97 miles, 6/10

Alliance Gertz-Ressler Richard Merkin 6-12 Complex - 0.76 miles, 6/10

Vermont Avenue Elementary School - 0.09 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

204 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

754 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

550 Metro Express Line - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4493537)