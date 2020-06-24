All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1444 W 28th St Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1444 W 28th St Unit 5
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1444 W 28th St Unit 5

1444 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1444 West 28th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This single-bedroom apartment is located in the Congress North neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a seventeen-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Vermont Station stop. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated very walkable and bikeable so most errands can be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike. Nearby restaurants, grocery stores, and shops along South Vermont Avenue are all within a five-minute walking distance. Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood flooring that go well with the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic cabinets and drawers, smooth granite sink top, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Menlo Avenue-West Twenty-ninth Street Historic District, Van Buren Place Historic District and McDonalds Swim Stadium

Nearby Schools:
Thirty-Second Street Usc Performing Arts - 0.64 miles, 6/10
Downtown Value School - 0.97 miles, 6/10
Alliance Gertz-Ressler Richard Merkin 6-12 Complex - 0.76 miles, 6/10
Vermont Avenue Elementary School - 0.09 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
204 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
754 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
550 Metro Express Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4493537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 have any available units?
1444 W 28th St Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 have?
Some of 1444 W 28th St Unit 5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1444 W 28th St Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 W 28th St Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College