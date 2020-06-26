All apartments in Los Angeles
1444 Saltair Ave
1444 Saltair Ave

1444 South Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1444 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious upper front corner unit with large balcony, fireplace, central air & heat, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in a contemporary courtyard building with elevator, laundry rooms and trash rooms on each floor close to Santa Monica & Brentwood. Pets welcome.
.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Balcony / patio, Fireplace, Gated access/park, Elevator, On site laundry room, Lower.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: 2
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/2309/

IT490514 - IT49CW2309

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Saltair Ave have any available units?
1444 Saltair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Saltair Ave have?
Some of 1444 Saltair Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Saltair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Saltair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Saltair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Saltair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Saltair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1444 Saltair Ave offers parking.
Does 1444 Saltair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Saltair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Saltair Ave have a pool?
No, 1444 Saltair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Saltair Ave have accessible units?
No, 1444 Saltair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Saltair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 Saltair Ave has units with dishwashers.

