Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newly remodeled two bedroom Apartment, close to many community parks, shops and restaurants including; Costco, Starbucks, Ralph's and Target. Enjoy easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways. This building features spacious apartment with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, two tone paint, walk in closet, private balcony, Hardwood Floor, Central Air/Heating , Subterranean Parking and much much more.



** View By Appointment Only**