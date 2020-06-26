14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

From top to bottom, this 1 bd 1 bath was just renovated with everything you need to call this your new home. Conveniently located in Sherman oaks this unit is pet friendly and comes with washer and dryer on site +gated parking.



Details: New hardwood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, new carpeting, new paint, newly renovated bathrooms, new light fixtures, and a brand new refrigerator. This unit has been occupied for years and is finally available for a showing! Please call, email, or text us for a showing. Tenants will need to provide proof of income and undergo a credit and background check.