All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:35 PM

14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3

14419 Tiara Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14419 Tiara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
From top to bottom, this 1 bd 1 bath was just renovated with everything you need to call this your new home. Conveniently located in Sherman oaks this unit is pet friendly and comes with washer and dryer on site +gated parking.

Details: New hardwood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, new carpeting, new paint, newly renovated bathrooms, new light fixtures, and a brand new refrigerator. This unit has been occupied for years and is finally available for a showing! Please call, email, or text us for a showing. Tenants will need to provide proof of income and undergo a credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 have any available units?
14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 have?
Some of 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 offers parking.
Does 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 have a pool?
No, 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 have accessible units?
No, 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14419 Tiara Street, Van Nuys, CA 91388 - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College