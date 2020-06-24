Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14411 VANOWEN Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14411 VANOWEN Street
14411 Vanowen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14411 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14411 VANOWEN Street have any available units?
14411 VANOWEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14411 VANOWEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
14411 VANOWEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14411 VANOWEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 14411 VANOWEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14411 VANOWEN Street offer parking?
No, 14411 VANOWEN Street does not offer parking.
Does 14411 VANOWEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14411 VANOWEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14411 VANOWEN Street have a pool?
No, 14411 VANOWEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 14411 VANOWEN Street have accessible units?
No, 14411 VANOWEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14411 VANOWEN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14411 VANOWEN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14411 VANOWEN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14411 VANOWEN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
