Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Beautiful Spanish Style Single Family Residence in a great street with ample parking! This Home boasts beaufitufl tile flooring throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen... all of which have recessed lighting. All bedrooms come with hardwood laminate flooring. Both kitchen and bathroom have been tastefully remodeled as well! This home is ready to occupy. Call for more info!