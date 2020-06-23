14380 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities
Set atop famed Mulholland Drive this magnificently redesigned private oasis in the hills features double sided unobstructed panoramic city and ocean views. The expansive open concept floor-plan is flooded with natural sunlight. Floor to ceiling sliding doors open to a spacious backyard with incredible indoor-outdoor flow. The kitchen is equipped with a beautiful center island and top-of-the-line appliances. This 4 bedroom home features 2 master suites both with a fireplace. The private upstairs master suite has a luxurious master bath with tub and oversized shower, an enormous walk-in closet and private balcony. Outdoor living spaces include a modern pool and spa, separate patio with cook's BBQ and bar along with a massive rooftop deck. Amazing entertainer's home or perfect place to chill in privacy. Also available for Sale, MLS# 19-490046