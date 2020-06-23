All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

14380 MULHOLLAND Drive

14380 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14380 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Set atop famed Mulholland Drive this magnificently redesigned private oasis in the hills features double sided unobstructed panoramic city and ocean views. The expansive open concept floor-plan is flooded with natural sunlight. Floor to ceiling sliding doors open to a spacious backyard with incredible indoor-outdoor flow. The kitchen is equipped with a beautiful center island and top-of-the-line appliances. This 4 bedroom home features 2 master suites both with a fireplace. The private upstairs master suite has a luxurious master bath with tub and oversized shower, an enormous walk-in closet and private balcony. Outdoor living spaces include a modern pool and spa, separate patio with cook's BBQ and bar along with a massive rooftop deck. Amazing entertainer's home or perfect place to chill in privacy. Also available for Sale, MLS# 19-490046

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
14380 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14380 MULHOLLAND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive does offer parking.
Does 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14380 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
