14380 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Set atop famed Mulholland Drive this magnificently redesigned private oasis in the hills features double sided unobstructed panoramic city and ocean views. The expansive open concept floor-plan is flooded with natural sunlight. Floor to ceiling sliding doors open to a spacious backyard with incredible indoor-outdoor flow. The kitchen is equipped with a beautiful center island and top-of-the-line appliances. This 4 bedroom home features 2 master suites both with a fireplace. The private upstairs master suite has a luxurious master bath with tub and oversized shower, an enormous walk-in closet and private balcony. Outdoor living spaces include a modern pool and spa, separate patio with cook's BBQ and bar along with a massive rooftop deck. Amazing entertainer's home or perfect place to chill in privacy. Also available for Sale, MLS# 19-490046