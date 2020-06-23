All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
14380 Foothill Boulevard
14380 Foothill Boulevard

14380 W Foothill Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14380 W Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Immediate move in. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths with two car garage townhome. Living Room with fireplace. Nice size Kitchen. Great location Credit check a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14380 Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
14380 Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14380 Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14380 Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14380 Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14380 Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14380 Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14380 Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14380 Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14380 Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14380 Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14380 Foothill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14380 Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14380 Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14380 Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14380 Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14380 Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14380 Foothill Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
