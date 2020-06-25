14339 Tiara Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on your chance to rent this newly renovated apartment conveniently located off of Van Nuys Blvd. This 1 bedroom 1 bath even comes with a balcony! Pet friendly.



Details: New hardwood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, new carpeting, new paint, newly renovated bathrooms, new light fixtures, and a refrigerator included.



Loft Style bedroom is on 2nd floor...



Don't miss your chance to schedule a showing! Please call, email, or text us for a showing. Tenants will need to provide proof of income and undergo a credit and background check.