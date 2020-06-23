14339 Tiara Street - 1

Amenities
Don't miss out on your chance to rent this newly renovated apartment conveniently located off of Van Nuys Blvd. This 1 bedroom 1 bath even comes with a balcony! Pet friendly.
Details: New hardwood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, new carpeting, new paint, newly renovated bathrooms, new light fixtures, and a refrigerator included.
Loft Style bedroom is on 2nd floor...
Don't miss your chance to schedule a showing! Please call, email, or text us for a showing. Tenants will need to provide proof of income and undergo a credit and background check.