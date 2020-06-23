All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 13 2019 at 2:23 PM

14339 Tiara Street - 1

14339 W Tiara St · No Longer Available
Location

14339 W Tiara St, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on your chance to rent this newly renovated apartment conveniently located off of Van Nuys Blvd. This 1 bedroom 1 bath even comes with a balcony! Pet friendly.

Details: New hardwood flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, new carpeting, new paint, newly renovated bathrooms, new light fixtures, and a refrigerator included.

Loft Style bedroom is on 2nd floor...

Don't miss your chance to schedule a showing! Please call, email, or text us for a showing. Tenants will need to provide proof of income and undergo a credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14339 Tiara Street - 1 have any available units?
14339 Tiara Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14339 Tiara Street - 1 have?
Some of 14339 Tiara Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14339 Tiara Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14339 Tiara Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14339 Tiara Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14339 Tiara Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14339 Tiara Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14339 Tiara Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 14339 Tiara Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14339 Tiara Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14339 Tiara Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 14339 Tiara Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14339 Tiara Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14339 Tiara Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14339 Tiara Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14339 Tiara Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
