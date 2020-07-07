All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

14333 Roscoe Boulevard

14333 Roscoe Boulevard · (818) 901-6019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14333 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Introducing the Hottest New 2018 built residences in Panorama City, "Panorama Regency". Exceptional open floor plans. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter-tops. Hardwood like floors throughout, no carpet in bedrooms! Balconies in every unit. Sleek modern contemporary design. High ceilings with recessed lights. Washer Dryer hookups in unit. Building offers gym, recreation room, lounge area and bicycle storage. Convenient location near markets, restaurants, with a 82 walk score. Don't miss your chance to make Panorama Regency your new home!

-Two & Three Bedroom Residences
-Sizes ranging from 1,027 to 1,420 sq. ft.

-Gym
-Outdoor Lounges room
-Bicycle storage area
-High Ceilings with Recessed Light
-Gated + Assigned Parking
-On Site Office
-24 Hour Camera Surveillance
-Laundry Hook Ups in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
14333 Roscoe Boulevard has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14333 Roscoe Boulevard have?
Some of 14333 Roscoe Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14333 Roscoe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14333 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14333 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14333 Roscoe Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14333 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14333 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14333 Roscoe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14333 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14333 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14333 Roscoe Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
