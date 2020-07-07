14333 Roscoe Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bike storage garage

Introducing the Hottest New 2018 built residences in Panorama City, "Panorama Regency". Exceptional open floor plans. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter-tops. Hardwood like floors throughout, no carpet in bedrooms! Balconies in every unit. Sleek modern contemporary design. High ceilings with recessed lights. Washer Dryer hookups in unit. Building offers gym, recreation room, lounge area and bicycle storage. Convenient location near markets, restaurants, with a 82 walk score. Don't miss your chance to make Panorama Regency your new home!



-Two & Three Bedroom Residences

-Sizes ranging from 1,027 to 1,420 sq. ft.



-Gym

-Outdoor Lounges room

-Bicycle storage area

-High Ceilings with Recessed Light

-Gated + Assigned Parking

-On Site Office

-24 Hour Camera Surveillance

-Laundry Hook Ups in unit