Los Angeles, CA
1433 Saltair Ave
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:50 AM

1433 Saltair Ave

1433 South Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1433 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous second floor remodel with wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass tile. Living room has large balcony. Bathroom has custom tile. Located in great West LA area close to Santa Monica. Pet friendly with deposit. Call or text for showing.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Saltair Ave have any available units?
1433 Saltair Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Saltair Ave have?
Some of 1433 Saltair Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Saltair Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Saltair Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Saltair Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Saltair Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Saltair Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Saltair Ave offers parking.
Does 1433 Saltair Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Saltair Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Saltair Ave have a pool?
No, 1433 Saltair Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Saltair Ave have accessible units?
No, 1433 Saltair Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Saltair Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Saltair Ave has units with dishwashers.

