1433 Saltair Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous second floor remodel with wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass tile. Living room has large balcony. Bathroom has custom tile. Located in great West LA area close to Santa Monica. Pet friendly with deposit. Call or text for showing.
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Pet Friendly, Balcony / patio, Upper.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-1-bath/2195/
IT490526 - IT49CW2195