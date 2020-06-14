All apartments in Los Angeles
1432 North Curson Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:45 PM

1432 North Curson Avenue

1432 North Curson Avenue · (213) 927-2107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1432 North Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
*** Please note: $2,995 is a 1 year Covid-19 move in special on a $3,295 face rent amount***

Located in the heart of Hollywood, only a mile away from the famous Hollywood Strip and Sunset Strip, Sunset-Off-Sunset is a state of the art urban apartment community to call home. With an 89 Walk Score, the area abounds with the wealth of restaurants and convenient shopping. Enjoy coming home to your huge apartments, your private retreat, and spacious kingdom, or relax on the rooftop deck with 360 Hollywood Hills views. State of the art features includes Nest wi-fi enabled thermostats. Each unit has its own large balcony. Rooms and Interior: Open floor plan, High ceilings, Hardwood floors, Carpet floors, Family room, Living room, Dining room, Formal dining room, Office, In-unit storage, Balcony, Walk-in closet, Ceiling fans, Master Bath Kitchen and Bath: Kitchen recently updated, Breakfast bar, Granite kitchen counters, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage disposal. There is a rooftop common area with an awesome Hollywood sign view.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGSLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 North Curson Avenue have any available units?
1432 North Curson Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 North Curson Avenue have?
Some of 1432 North Curson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 North Curson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1432 North Curson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 North Curson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1432 North Curson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1432 North Curson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1432 North Curson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1432 North Curson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 North Curson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 North Curson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1432 North Curson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1432 North Curson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1432 North Curson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 North Curson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 North Curson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
