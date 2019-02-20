Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14265 Terra Bella Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 1
14265 Terra Bella Street
14265 Terra Bella Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14265 Terra Bella Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THIS PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL OR TEXT OXY LOPEZ AT 818-929-9599. EMAIL: OXYLOPEZ@AOL.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14265 Terra Bella Street have any available units?
14265 Terra Bella Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14265 Terra Bella Street currently offering any rent specials?
14265 Terra Bella Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14265 Terra Bella Street pet-friendly?
No, 14265 Terra Bella Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14265 Terra Bella Street offer parking?
No, 14265 Terra Bella Street does not offer parking.
Does 14265 Terra Bella Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14265 Terra Bella Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14265 Terra Bella Street have a pool?
No, 14265 Terra Bella Street does not have a pool.
Does 14265 Terra Bella Street have accessible units?
No, 14265 Terra Bella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14265 Terra Bella Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14265 Terra Bella Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14265 Terra Bella Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14265 Terra Bella Street does not have units with air conditioning.
