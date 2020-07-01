Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14248 Friar St
14248 Friar Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14248 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
QUIET, COMFORTABLE STUDIO, NEAR METRO LINE, LARGE CLOSET, KITCHEN, BATHROOM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14248 Friar St have any available units?
14248 Friar St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14248 Friar St currently offering any rent specials?
14248 Friar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14248 Friar St pet-friendly?
No, 14248 Friar St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14248 Friar St offer parking?
No, 14248 Friar St does not offer parking.
Does 14248 Friar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14248 Friar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14248 Friar St have a pool?
No, 14248 Friar St does not have a pool.
Does 14248 Friar St have accessible units?
No, 14248 Friar St does not have accessible units.
Does 14248 Friar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14248 Friar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14248 Friar St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14248 Friar St has units with air conditioning.
