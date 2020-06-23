Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
14245 Kittridge Street
14245 W Kittridge St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14245 W Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Spanish style house in a quiet neighborhood
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25610
(RLNE4646466)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14245 Kittridge Street have any available units?
14245 Kittridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14245 Kittridge Street have?
Some of 14245 Kittridge Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14245 Kittridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
14245 Kittridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14245 Kittridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14245 Kittridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 14245 Kittridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 14245 Kittridge Street offers parking.
Does 14245 Kittridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14245 Kittridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14245 Kittridge Street have a pool?
No, 14245 Kittridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 14245 Kittridge Street have accessible units?
No, 14245 Kittridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14245 Kittridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14245 Kittridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
