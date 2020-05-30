All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

14240 Calvert St

14240 Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

14240 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44d06610e3 ---- **COMING SOON** - Oct. 1st, 2019 This cozy studio apartment comes with all the perks, a full kitchen, large living area, laminate/tile flooring, built-in dresser, storage and 3 large closets on a nicely maintained property. - Includes one assigned parking space on property - Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water - Laundry facility on site FAQs: - IF THIS LISTING IS ACTIVE, THE UNIT IS STILL AVAILABLE. - Applicant Screening Criteria: https://goo.gl/gHWuNc - Cosigners are permitted. Please see requirements in above link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14240 Calvert St have any available units?
14240 Calvert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14240 Calvert St currently offering any rent specials?
14240 Calvert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14240 Calvert St pet-friendly?
No, 14240 Calvert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14240 Calvert St offer parking?
Yes, 14240 Calvert St offers parking.
Does 14240 Calvert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14240 Calvert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14240 Calvert St have a pool?
No, 14240 Calvert St does not have a pool.
Does 14240 Calvert St have accessible units?
No, 14240 Calvert St does not have accessible units.
Does 14240 Calvert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14240 Calvert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14240 Calvert St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14240 Calvert St does not have units with air conditioning.

