1424 South BENTLEY Avenue

1424 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1424 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light. Chef's Kitchen comes with Stainless Steel appliances, quartz counter top and hypoallergenic laminate flooring. Other amenities include: in suite washer & dryer, walk-in closet, large balconies, sleek fireplace, secured building entry and a 2-car subterranean gated parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
1424 South BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1424 South BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 South BENTLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
