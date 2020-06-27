Rent Calculator
Home
Los Angeles, CA
1424 north avenue 46 1/2
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM
1424 north avenue 46 1/2
1424 N Avenue 46
No Longer Available
Location
1424 N Avenue 46, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Highland Park
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Eagle Rock Back House - Property Id: 140041
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140041p
Property Id 140041
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5043780)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have any available units?
1424 north avenue 46 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have?
Some of 1424 north avenue 46 1/2's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1424 north avenue 46 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 offer parking?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
