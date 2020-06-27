All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1424 north avenue 46 1/2

1424 N Avenue 46 · No Longer Available
Location

1424 N Avenue 46, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Highland Park

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Eagle Rock Back House - Property Id: 140041

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140041p
Property Id 140041

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have any available units?
1424 north avenue 46 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have?
Some of 1424 north avenue 46 1/2's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1424 north avenue 46 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 offer parking?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 north avenue 46 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
