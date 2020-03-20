All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14236 MARGATE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14236 MARGATE Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

14236 MARGATE Street

14236 W Margate St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14236 W Margate St, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Call or text LA1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14236 MARGATE Street have any available units?
14236 MARGATE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14236 MARGATE Street have?
Some of 14236 MARGATE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14236 MARGATE Street currently offering any rent specials?
14236 MARGATE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14236 MARGATE Street pet-friendly?
No, 14236 MARGATE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street offer parking?
Yes, 14236 MARGATE Street offers parking.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14236 MARGATE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street have a pool?
Yes, 14236 MARGATE Street has a pool.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street have accessible units?
No, 14236 MARGATE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14236 MARGATE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14236 MARGATE Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College