1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard.

Beautiful Two story Penthouse with very large 900 SQFt garden roof top open patio with skyline views of Century City. Prime location between Wilshire and Santa Monica. Located on the 4th and 5th floors. Spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2&1/2 baths, excellent closets, formal living room with fireplace, dining & family rooms, Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor with Jacuzzi, balcony ,2 large walk-in closets, his and hers, fireplace and another suite. 2 car garage. Very entertaining. Only 4 units in the building. New flooring. 1-3 years available for lease.