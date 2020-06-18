All apartments in Los Angeles
1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard

1423 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · (818) 381-7722
Location

1423 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2106 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two story Penthouse with very large 900 SQFt garden roof top open patio with skyline views of Century City. Prime location between Wilshire and Santa Monica. Located on the 4th and 5th floors. Spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2&1/2 baths, excellent closets, formal living room with fireplace, dining & family rooms, Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor with Jacuzzi, balcony ,2 large walk-in closets, his and hers, fireplace and another suite. 2 car garage. Very entertaining. Only 4 units in the building. New flooring. 1-3 years available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have any available units?
1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have?
Some of 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

