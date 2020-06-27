All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1423 Magnolia Ave

1423 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1423 Magnolia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
New & Modern Studio Apartment right in the middle of U.S.C., Korea Town & Downtown L.A. We are proud to feature this beautiful new unit done in a modern style. The studio is large at 500 + sq feet and centrally located right in the middle of USC, Korea Town & Downtown LA you'll find an endless amount of options for nightlife, dining, shopping, or just exploring the beautiful and evolving areas of Los Angeles. Conveniently located near metro lines and the 10 and 110 freeways, We have a Laundry Room on site, and accept small pets. This property does not offer parking

(RLNE5507472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
1423 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1423 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1423 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 1423 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 Magnolia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 1423 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1423 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Magnolia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Magnolia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

