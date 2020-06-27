1423 Magnolia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

New & Modern Studio Apartment right in the middle of U.S.C., Korea Town & Downtown L.A. We are proud to feature this beautiful new unit done in a modern style. The studio is large at 500 + sq feet and centrally located right in the middle of USC, Korea Town & Downtown LA you'll find an endless amount of options for nightlife, dining, shopping, or just exploring the beautiful and evolving areas of Los Angeles. Conveniently located near metro lines and the 10 and 110 freeways, We have a Laundry Room on site, and accept small pets. This property does not offer parking



(RLNE5507472)