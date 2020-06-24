Rent Calculator
1422 CERRO GORDO Street
1422 W Cerro Gordo St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
1422 W Cerro Gordo St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Echo Park
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
A large and very private house high up in the hills of Echo Park/Elysian Heights. A stone's throw from the wonderful hiking trails of Elysian Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 CERRO GORDO Street have any available units?
1422 CERRO GORDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1422 CERRO GORDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1422 CERRO GORDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 CERRO GORDO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1422 CERRO GORDO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1422 CERRO GORDO Street offer parking?
No, 1422 CERRO GORDO Street does not offer parking.
Does 1422 CERRO GORDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 CERRO GORDO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 CERRO GORDO Street have a pool?
No, 1422 CERRO GORDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1422 CERRO GORDO Street have accessible units?
No, 1422 CERRO GORDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 CERRO GORDO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 CERRO GORDO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 CERRO GORDO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 CERRO GORDO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
