All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14212 Delano St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14212 Delano St.
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

14212 Delano St.

14212 Delano Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14212 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Delano Manor - Property Id: 185942

South Van Nuys / North Sherman Oaks, Bright Upper unit, large 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, with Walk in closet(s), large balcony, laminated floor, New paint , Laundry Facility, structural parking in a quiet Apartment Building. walking distance to Orange Line, Sherman Oaks Village, Van Nuys Auto Dealerships, government offices. Few minutes from CSUN & Valley College.
occupants not to exceed 4 individuals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185942
Property Id 185942

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14212 Delano St. have any available units?
14212 Delano St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14212 Delano St. have?
Some of 14212 Delano St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14212 Delano St. currently offering any rent specials?
14212 Delano St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 Delano St. pet-friendly?
No, 14212 Delano St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14212 Delano St. offer parking?
Yes, 14212 Delano St. offers parking.
Does 14212 Delano St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14212 Delano St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 Delano St. have a pool?
No, 14212 Delano St. does not have a pool.
Does 14212 Delano St. have accessible units?
No, 14212 Delano St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 Delano St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14212 Delano St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College