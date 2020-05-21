14212 Delano St.

Amenities
Delano Manor - Property Id: 185942
South Van Nuys / North Sherman Oaks, Bright Upper unit, large 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, with Walk in closet(s), large balcony, laminated floor, New paint , Laundry Facility, structural parking in a quiet Apartment Building. walking distance to Orange Line, Sherman Oaks Village, Van Nuys Auto Dealerships, government offices. Few minutes from CSUN & Valley College.
occupants not to exceed 4 individuals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185942
No Pets Allowed
