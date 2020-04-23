All apartments in Los Angeles
1421 Fairbanks Pl
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1421 Fairbanks Pl

1421 Fairbanks Place · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Fairbanks Place, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1421 Fairbanks Place - Property Id: 145172

Apartment:
Spacious one bedroom with beautiful open windows offering tons of natural light, wood floors, and kitchen with long counter space.

Property:
A wonderful Mediterranean style courtyard community that feels intimate but sits in the heart of Echo Park. Our apartments are spread across eleven duplex and triplex buildings, separated by magical interior courtyards and serene common areas. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.

Neighborhood:
Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away and immediate access to mass transit and major freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145172p
Property Id 145172

(RLNE5100046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Fairbanks Pl have any available units?
1421 Fairbanks Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Fairbanks Pl have?
Some of 1421 Fairbanks Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Fairbanks Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Fairbanks Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Fairbanks Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Fairbanks Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Fairbanks Pl offer parking?
No, 1421 Fairbanks Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Fairbanks Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Fairbanks Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Fairbanks Pl have a pool?
No, 1421 Fairbanks Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Fairbanks Pl have accessible units?
No, 1421 Fairbanks Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Fairbanks Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Fairbanks Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
