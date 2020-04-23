1421 Fairbanks Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1421 Fairbanks Place - Property Id: 145172



Apartment:

Spacious one bedroom with beautiful open windows offering tons of natural light, wood floors, and kitchen with long counter space.



Property:

A wonderful Mediterranean style courtyard community that feels intimate but sits in the heart of Echo Park. Our apartments are spread across eleven duplex and triplex buildings, separated by magical interior courtyards and serene common areas. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.



Neighborhood:

Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away and immediate access to mass transit and major freeways.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145172p

Property Id 145172



(RLNE5100046)