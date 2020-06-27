All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14208 1/2 Delano St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14208 1/2 Delano St.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

14208 1/2 Delano St.

14208 1/2 Delano St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14208 1/2 Delano St, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe2e817064 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14208 1/2 Delano St. have any available units?
14208 1/2 Delano St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14208 1/2 Delano St. currently offering any rent specials?
14208 1/2 Delano St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14208 1/2 Delano St. pet-friendly?
No, 14208 1/2 Delano St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14208 1/2 Delano St. offer parking?
No, 14208 1/2 Delano St. does not offer parking.
Does 14208 1/2 Delano St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14208 1/2 Delano St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14208 1/2 Delano St. have a pool?
No, 14208 1/2 Delano St. does not have a pool.
Does 14208 1/2 Delano St. have accessible units?
No, 14208 1/2 Delano St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14208 1/2 Delano St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14208 1/2 Delano St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14208 1/2 Delano St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14208 1/2 Delano St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College