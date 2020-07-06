All apartments in Los Angeles
1420 Rexford Dr 3

1420 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious apt - Beverly Hills adjacent neighborhood - Property Id: 213819

Spacious 2 bdrm + 2 bath apartment with a private patio in a Beverly Hills adjacent quiet neighborhood. Completely remodeled with new cabinets with quartz counter tops and high end appliances in the kitchen. New cabinets with quartz counter tops in the bathrooms. New wood floors in the dining room and living room. New tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. New carpets in bedrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213819
Property Id 213819

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5506072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Rexford Dr 3 have any available units?
1420 Rexford Dr 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Rexford Dr 3 have?
Some of 1420 Rexford Dr 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Rexford Dr 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Rexford Dr 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Rexford Dr 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Rexford Dr 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1420 Rexford Dr 3 offer parking?
No, 1420 Rexford Dr 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Rexford Dr 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Rexford Dr 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Rexford Dr 3 have a pool?
No, 1420 Rexford Dr 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Rexford Dr 3 have accessible units?
No, 1420 Rexford Dr 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Rexford Dr 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Rexford Dr 3 has units with dishwashers.

