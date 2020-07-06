1420 Rexford Dr 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious apt - Beverly Hills adjacent neighborhood - Property Id: 213819



Spacious 2 bdrm + 2 bath apartment with a private patio in a Beverly Hills adjacent quiet neighborhood. Completely remodeled with new cabinets with quartz counter tops and high end appliances in the kitchen. New cabinets with quartz counter tops in the bathrooms. New wood floors in the dining room and living room. New tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. New carpets in bedrooms.

No Pets Allowed



