1420 Rexford Dr 3

Spacious 2 bdrm + 2 bath apartment with a private patio in a Beverly Hills adjacent quiet neighborhood. Completely remodeled with new cabinets with quartz counter tops and high end appliances in the kitchen. New cabinets with quartz counter tops in the bathrooms. New wood floors in the dining room and living room. New tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. New carpets in bedrooms. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213819 Property Id 213819
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5506072)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
