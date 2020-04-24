1420 Peerless Place Unit 319

Amenities

Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills. Our pet friendly apartments are smoke free and feature granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, wine coolers, fireplaces and Karndean flooring. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community offers a fitness center with new cardio equipment and dry sauna, two resort style pools and spas, towering palms, waterfalls, and an outdoor fireplace with lounge area and barbeque grills. We also have a business center, media screening room, on site recycling and 24 hour controlled access to our gated community. We are near I 405 and Santa Monica Blvd, close to Rodeo Drive, Century City Shopping Center, The Grove and 3rd Street Promenade. Guarantors welcome!



Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis.



