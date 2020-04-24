All apartments in Los Angeles
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1420 Peerless Place Unit 319

1420 Peerless Place · (818) 257-2166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1420 Peerless Place, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 · Avail. now

$3,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills. Our pet friendly apartments are smoke free and feature granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, wine coolers, fireplaces and Karndean flooring. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community offers a fitness center with new cardio equipment and dry sauna, two resort style pools and spas, towering palms, waterfalls, and an outdoor fireplace with lounge area and barbeque grills. We also have a business center, media screening room, on site recycling and 24 hour controlled access to our gated community. We are near I 405 and Santa Monica Blvd, close to Rodeo Drive, Century City Shopping Center, The Grove and 3rd Street Promenade. Guarantors welcome!

Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

(RLNE5817694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 have any available units?
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 has a unit available for $3,831 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 have?
Some of 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 does offer parking.
Does 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 has a pool.
Does 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 have accessible units?
No, 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Peerless Place Unit 319 does not have units with dishwashers.
