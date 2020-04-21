1417 S Curson

Amenities

Stunning 2-bedroom 1-bathroom with Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout - Youll fall in love with the 1930s duplex which has some original details along with modern-flair. The entire apartment has been freshly painted and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The living room has a large window allowing a birds eye view of the neighborhood, a brand-new A/C unit and a romantic fireplace. Directly next to the living room is a formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen has brand-new appliances including a fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave and stackable washer and dryer. The breakfast nook has a built-in shelf and is a lovely place for taking in your morning tea. Also, in the kitchen is a door that leads to the outside that has a shared yard, great for relaxing or meditating. Both bedrooms are spacious with brand-new A/C units and nicely sized closets. The bathroom has a stand-a-lone shower and separate bathtub. There are beautiful subway tiles and green accents throughout. This duplex is centrally located and minutes to the 10 freeway, Beverly Hills, Culver City, authentic restaurants and entertainment.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to two month's rent. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Martisa Mapp at (323) 207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5396649)