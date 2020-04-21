All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

1417 S Curson

1417 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1417 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning 2-bedroom 1-bathroom with Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout - Youll fall in love with the 1930s duplex which has some original details along with modern-flair. The entire apartment has been freshly painted and there are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The living room has a large window allowing a birds eye view of the neighborhood, a brand-new A/C unit and a romantic fireplace. Directly next to the living room is a formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen has brand-new appliances including a fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave and stackable washer and dryer. The breakfast nook has a built-in shelf and is a lovely place for taking in your morning tea. Also, in the kitchen is a door that leads to the outside that has a shared yard, great for relaxing or meditating. Both bedrooms are spacious with brand-new A/C units and nicely sized closets. The bathroom has a stand-a-lone shower and separate bathtub. There are beautiful subway tiles and green accents throughout. This duplex is centrally located and minutes to the 10 freeway, Beverly Hills, Culver City, authentic restaurants and entertainment.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to two month's rent. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Martisa Mapp at (323) 207-0833 for more information and to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5396649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 S Curson have any available units?
1417 S Curson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 S Curson have?
Some of 1417 S Curson's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 S Curson currently offering any rent specials?
1417 S Curson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 S Curson pet-friendly?
No, 1417 S Curson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1417 S Curson offer parking?
No, 1417 S Curson does not offer parking.
Does 1417 S Curson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 S Curson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 S Curson have a pool?
No, 1417 S Curson does not have a pool.
Does 1417 S Curson have accessible units?
No, 1417 S Curson does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 S Curson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 S Curson has units with dishwashers.

