1417 N Bronson Ave 202

Amenities
Studios@Bronson - Property Id: 289491
Beautiful Studio Apartment in Hollywood
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood inspired flooring
-Gorgeous Large Windows
-Newer Bathroom
-Great Lighting Package
-Contemporary Plumbing Package
-A/C Unit
-Great Storage and Closet Space
-Rent Payment Online
-On-site Part-time Resident Manager
-Close to Bronson Studios, W Hotel, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sunset and Vine
-101 Highway and Transportation, LA Film School
-Close to Sunset Blvd
-Rent Control Property
Contact:
Ernest Pierce (Listing Agent)
323.639.3006 (Between 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Only)
All move ins must be within 14 days or less
Good Credit and income required.
Income at least 2.5 times the rental amount to qualify.
Tours by appt only.
CalBRE# 02034509
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1417-n-bronson-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-202/289491
Property Id 289491
(RLNE5936984)