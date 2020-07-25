All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1417 N Bronson Ave 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1417 N Bronson Ave 202
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1417 N Bronson Ave 202

1417 Bronson Avenue · (323) 639-3006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1417 Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,625

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
rent controlled
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
Studios@Bronson - Property Id: 289491

Beautiful Studio Apartment in Hollywood
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood inspired flooring
-Gorgeous Large Windows
-Newer Bathroom
-Great Lighting Package
-Contemporary Plumbing Package
-A/C Unit
-Great Storage and Closet Space
-Rent Payment Online
-On-site Part-time Resident Manager
-Close to Bronson Studios, W Hotel, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sunset and Vine
-101 Highway and Transportation, LA Film School
-Close to Sunset Blvd
-Rent Control Property

Contact:
Ernest Pierce (Listing Agent)
323.639.3006 (Between 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Only)

All move ins must be within 14 days or less
Good Credit and income required.
Income at least 2.5 times the rental amount to qualify.
Tours by appt only.
CalBRE# 02034509
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1417-n-bronson-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-202/289491
Property Id 289491

(RLNE5936984)

Property Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 have any available units?
1417 N Bronson Ave 202 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 have?
Some of 1417 N Bronson Ave 202's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1417 N Bronson Ave 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 offer parking?
No, 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 does not offer parking.
Does 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 have a pool?
No, 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 have accessible units?
No, 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 N Bronson Ave 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1417 N Bronson Ave 202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS 11665
11665 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity