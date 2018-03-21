All apartments in Los Angeles
1416 COMSTOCK Avenue

1416 Comstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Comstock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new construction! No expenses spared in the rebuild as finishes are fitting for a luxury mansion. In the heart of LA. Exceptional modern contemporary home.This exquisite property features a grand open plan with an indoor/outdoor natural flow for entertaining. It boasts designer finishes such as custom-built iron pivot entrance door, Italian tiles, 9.5" hardwood, Nest smart home system w/ Cat6 cables throughout, expansive living & dining area w/gourmet chef's kitchen, Thermador appliances, Italian marble, professional landscaping w/waterfall. High-end surround syst. Conveniently located a short stroll from Westfield shopping mall and minutes from world-class hotels, Waldorf Astoria and the Peninsula, hi-end boutiques, and trendy restaurants. Indulge in the luxury of living near-endless LA hot spots as you're nestled amongst this quaint neighborhood. This home is a perfect mix of a relaxing environment and a glamorous lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue have any available units?
1416 COMSTOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue have?
Some of 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1416 COMSTOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue has a pool.
Does 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 COMSTOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

