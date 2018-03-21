1416 COMSTOCK Avenue

Amenities

Brand new construction! No expenses spared in the rebuild as finishes are fitting for a luxury mansion. In the heart of LA. Exceptional modern contemporary home.This exquisite property features a grand open plan with an indoor/outdoor natural flow for entertaining. It boasts designer finishes such as custom-built iron pivot entrance door, Italian tiles, 9.5" hardwood, Nest smart home system w/ Cat6 cables throughout, expansive living & dining area w/gourmet chef's kitchen, Thermador appliances, Italian marble, professional landscaping w/waterfall. High-end surround syst. Conveniently located a short stroll from Westfield shopping mall and minutes from world-class hotels, Waldorf Astoria and the Peninsula, hi-end boutiques, and trendy restaurants. Indulge in the luxury of living near-endless LA hot spots as you're nestled amongst this quaint neighborhood. This home is a perfect mix of a relaxing environment and a glamorous lifestyle.