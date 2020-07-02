All apartments in Los Angeles
1416 1/2 Echo Park Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

1416 1/2 Echo Park Ave

1416 1/2 Echo Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1416 1/2 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
1416 1/2 Echo Park Avenue - Property Id: 163495

Apartment:
Quiet one bedroom with wood floors, spacious closet spaces, natural lighting from large windows, and ample kitchen area.

Property:
A wonderful Mediterranean style courtyard community that feels intimate but sits in the heart of Echo Park. Our apartments are spread across eleven duplex and triplex buildings, separated by magical interior courtyards and serene common areas. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.

Neighborhood:
Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away and immediate access to mass transit and major freeways.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

