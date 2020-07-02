1416 1/2 Echo Park Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly bike storage courtyard

1416 1/2 Echo Park Avenue - Property Id: 163495



Apartment:

Quiet one bedroom with wood floors, spacious closet spaces, natural lighting from large windows, and ample kitchen area.



Property:

A wonderful Mediterranean style courtyard community that feels intimate but sits in the heart of Echo Park. Our apartments are spread across eleven duplex and triplex buildings, separated by magical interior courtyards and serene common areas. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.



Neighborhood:

Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away and immediate access to mass transit and major freeways.

