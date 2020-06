Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This gorgeous two bedroom apartment includes granite kitchen counter tops,remodeled kitchen cabinets,impeccable two tone paint, granite vanity in the bathroom, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, balcony, stone fire place,controlled business access, and hardwood floors throughout the unit.Make an appointment to see your new home!!Just call Hugo at 818-535-4952Application Fee: $35