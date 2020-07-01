All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1415 North SPAULDING Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1415 North SPAULDING Avenue

1415 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1415 North Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
It's RARE that a home of such quality and taste comes on the market for lease in this prime Spaulding Square location. Published in Better Home and Gardens, this beautifully remodeled home is a sanctuary in the city, and close to everything the city has to offer. Inside this custom furnished home, there is an amazing chef's kitchen, formal living and dinning room, sun room/den, 2 large bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms and the master bedroom has a tranquil sitting area. Outside there is also a detached, self contained Guest House with full bath & kitchenette w/ subzero appliances - can be used as a third bedroom or home office. The private backyard is ideal for social distancing, the garden is magical and includes fountains, lush landscaping, amazing trees and an outdoor living room w/ gas fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue have any available units?
1415 North SPAULDING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue have?
Some of 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1415 North SPAULDING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue offers parking.
Does 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue have a pool?
No, 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 North SPAULDING Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College