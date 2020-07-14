1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The apartments at 1415 North Hobart allow you to live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Visit some of the locals' favorite spots, like Pa Ord Noodle, Raw Cane Superjuice, and Barnsdall Art Park.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live where you love with Local by Laramar.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates