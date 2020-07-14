All apartments in Los Angeles
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard

1415 N Hobart Blvd · (323) 613-3751
Location

1415 N Hobart Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1415-750 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The apartments at 1415 North Hobart allow you to live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby. Visit some of the locals' favorite spots, like Pa Ord Noodle, Raw Cane Superjuice, and Barnsdall Art Park.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live where you love with Local by Laramar.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard have any available units?
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard have?
Some of 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard currently offering any rent specials?
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard is pet friendly.
Does 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard offer parking?
No, 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard does not offer parking.
Does 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard have a pool?
No, 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard does not have a pool.
Does 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard have accessible units?
No, 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard does not have units with dishwashers.
