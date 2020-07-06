Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1415 1/2 West 38th Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:25 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1415 1/2 West 38th Street
1415 1/2 W 38th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1415 1/2 W 38th St, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have any available units?
1415 1/2 West 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1415 1/2 West 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 1/2 West 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 1/2 West 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street offer parking?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have a pool?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
