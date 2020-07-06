All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:25 PM

1415 1/2 West 38th Street

1415 1/2 W 38th St · No Longer Available
Location

1415 1/2 W 38th St, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have any available units?
1415 1/2 West 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1415 1/2 West 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 1/2 West 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 1/2 West 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street offer parking?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have a pool?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 1/2 West 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 1/2 West 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

