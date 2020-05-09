All apartments in Los Angeles
14140 Delano St
14140 Delano St

14140 Delano Street · No Longer Available
Location

14140 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Manager Move in Special Lowered Rent for First 3 Months With Good Applications + Lowered Deposit OAC!! Hurry will not last Long!! Move In Ready!!! Enjoy your Weekend in your New Home! We have one spacious unit available each unit is , 1 Bedroom, 1 bath each with new interior paint and wood flooring, new granite counter tops, new cabinets, new sink, new garbage disposal upgraded switches, and more.... to much to list. Easy Access to downtown Van Nuys, near 405 and 170 fwy, walking distance to grocery stores, shops and restaurants other Great Stores. Hurry Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

