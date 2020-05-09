14140 Delano St

Amenities

Manager Move in Special Lowered Rent for First 3 Months With Good Applications + Lowered Deposit OAC!! Hurry will not last Long!! Move In Ready!!! Enjoy your Weekend in your New Home! We have one spacious unit available each unit is , 1 Bedroom, 1 bath each with new interior paint and wood flooring, new granite counter tops, new cabinets, new sink, new garbage disposal upgraded switches, and more.... to much to list. Easy Access to downtown Van Nuys, near 405 and 170 fwy, walking distance to grocery stores, shops and restaurants other Great Stores. Hurry Will not last long!



