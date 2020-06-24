Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
1414 South BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM
1 of 17
1414 South BEVERLY GLEN
1414 South Beverly Glen Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1414 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
1414 South BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
1414 South BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
No, 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN does not offer parking.
Does 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
No, 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 South BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.
