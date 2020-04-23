1414 North Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

When asking other tenants, "How is it, living in West Hollywood?" the majority all stat, "I love it, It's an experience!" Now can be your opportunity to live that experience. Very few other cities in Los Angeles offer restaurants, shops, nightlife, and overall lifestyle experience like West Hollywood does. Located on the extremely popular streets that are Fairfax and Sunset, this incredible one bedroom unit is ready to be someones home!



As you arrive to the property, the automatic gates will open up for you. Once in the private parking lot, you will have two private parking spots that come included in the unit. Located on the second floor, one will find an extremely elegant yet homie space that offers comfort and luxury. To make the offer even better, we are ready to include the couches, table, and other furniture seen in pictures. The unit will also include a refrigerator, stove, microwave, A/C unit, and we could possibly even include that enormous flat screen TV that is seen in pictures.



The unit is as incredible as the area it is in. Please feel free to reach out to schedule a tour and ask for more information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.