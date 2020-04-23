All apartments in Los Angeles
1414 North Fairfax Avenue

1414 North Fairfax Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1904879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
When asking other tenants, "How is it, living in West Hollywood?" the majority all stat, "I love it, It's an experience!" Now can be your opportunity to live that experience. Very few other cities in Los Angeles offer restaurants, shops, nightlife, and overall lifestyle experience like West Hollywood does. Located on the extremely popular streets that are Fairfax and Sunset, this incredible one bedroom unit is ready to be someones home!

As you arrive to the property, the automatic gates will open up for you. Once in the private parking lot, you will have two private parking spots that come included in the unit. Located on the second floor, one will find an extremely elegant yet homie space that offers comfort and luxury. To make the offer even better, we are ready to include the couches, table, and other furniture seen in pictures. The unit will also include a refrigerator, stove, microwave, A/C unit, and we could possibly even include that enormous flat screen TV that is seen in pictures.

The unit is as incredible as the area it is in. Please feel free to reach out to schedule a tour and ask for more information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 North Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
1414 North Fairfax Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 North Fairfax Avenue have?
Some of 1414 North Fairfax Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 North Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1414 North Fairfax Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 North Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1414 North Fairfax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1414 North Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1414 North Fairfax Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1414 North Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 North Fairfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 North Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 1414 North Fairfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1414 North Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1414 North Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 North Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 North Fairfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
