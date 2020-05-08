14132 BERESFORD Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Located in the exclusive celebrity enclave of Mulholland Estates gated community. Gated, updated & FULLY FURNISHED 5 bedroom & 6 bath home is ideal for those looking for luxury, comfort & style. The home features a jaw dropping bright living room w/ high ceilings, a sleek & contemporary kitchen w/ breakfast area, a dining room facing the backyard & a cozy family room w/ wet bar & fireplace. The main floor also includes a stylish office, stunning powder room w/ illuminated sinks, maids/guest bedroom & laundry room. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms all w/ their own baths en-suite. The spacious & plush master suite includes a sitting area, wet bar & cooler, 2 walk-in closets & his/her baths. The lower level provides a bonus room, bath & a wine rack. For those w/ multiple cars, a large 3 car garage plus 3 car driveway allows for convenient access & parking. Outdoor features include a pool & spa, lovely gardens & a small trail that leads to a romantic gazebo. Short/long term welcome